Miley Cyrus reportedly "fuming" after shoutout from dad Billy Ray!
Los Angeles, California - Per insiders, Miley Cyrus isn't too happy with her dad Billy Ray after his recent Instagram post celebrating her and her sister Noah. Here's the latest in the alleged family feud!
The brand new trailer for Miley's upcoming visual album Something Beautiful and her little sister's new music video got their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, all up in his feels.
"Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one," the seemingly troubled country singer wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post.
"You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one [week's] time has had his a** kicked and his mind blown by not one…but two of his own daughters," he continued.
"Flesh and blood… completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done. I’m so damn proud of both of you. I'm actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can't see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad."
The Flowers singer's reported reaction to the heartfelt post might surprise you, though.
Miley Cyrus allegedly fears that family drama will overshadow her career
Soon after, an inside source told the Daily Mail that Miley was "fuming" after her dad's post and worried that chatter over their estranged relationship would overshadow her album rollout.
"Miley doesn't want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era," the insider said.
"It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation," they added.
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP