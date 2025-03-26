Miley Cyrus reportedly "fuming" after shoutout from dad Billy Ray!

Los Angeles, California - Per insiders, Miley Cyrus isn't too happy with her dad Billy Ray after his recent Instagram post celebrating her and her sister Noah . Here's the latest in the alleged family feud !

The brand new trailer for Miley's upcoming visual album Something Beautiful and her little sister's new music video got their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, all up in his feels.

"Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one," the seemingly troubled country singer wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post.

"You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one [week's] time has had his a** kicked and his mind blown by not one…but two of his own daughters," he continued.

"Flesh and blood… completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done. I’m so damn proud of both of you. I'm actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can't see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad."

The Flowers singer's reported reaction to the heartfelt post might surprise you, though.