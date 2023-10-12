Did Noah Cyrus just shade sister Miley Cyrus on TikTok?

Los Angeles, California - Noah Cyrus appears to have commented that her sister Miley Cyrus disrespected her in a resurfaced clip from Joe Rogan's podcast.

This shade comes as the family grows increasingly divided over parental loyalties between father Billy Ray Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus, who divorced in April after almost 30 years of marriage. Both Cyrus parents recently re-married new partners – perhaps stirring up some sibling drama in the process!

Alleged screenshots are circulating on social media that seem to show Noah commenting “the disrespect in this video" under a 3-year-old clip of her sister's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In the clip, Miley tells the controversial comedian that her sister Noah's record The End of Everything is "the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to."

"[Noah] has a song where she says, 'My sister’s like sunshine, it’ll follow her wherever she goes. But I’m more like a rain cloud,'" the Flowers singer explains. "You know, it’s like, she’s really got this idea of me."

"Maybe she needs to go to the doctor," Joe suggests.

"She is! We're all at the doctor a lot," Miley laughs. "She’s dealing with it. But she’s only 20, so I worry about her."

Whether Noah's alleged comment could be directed at Rogan, Miley, or both remains unclear.



"She had three years to say something. She’s only saying this ‘cause the family is divided between her mom and her dad," one commenter theorized.