Miley Cyrus stuns as she plays a special role in her mom Tish's wedding

Malibu, California - Miley Cyrus played an important part in her mom Tish's lavish wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell!

Miley Cyrus (r.) was by her mom Tish's side at her recent wedding in Malibu. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tishcyrus

Love was in the air in the 'Bu as the 30-year-old singer was front and center for her mom's poolside nuptials.

Per pics obtained by Just Jared, Tish wore a strapless, lace bridal gown with an A-line skirt and long veil, while her 53-year-old hubby sported a white collared shirt and black pants.

More snaps showed white rose petals scattered on the ground and a large arrangement of baby's-breath set up behind the spouses.

Miley was said to have been her mom's maid of honor. For the occasion, she sported a blue one-shouldered dress as she stood by her mother's side.

The Wrecking Ball artist's siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance, according to the website, but it's unclear if they also took part in the ceremony.

Tish announced her engagement to Purcell in April, more than a year after her divorce from Miley's father, Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus.