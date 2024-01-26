Dolly Parton has the sweetest message for goddaughter Miley Cyrus after Grammy noms!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus 's loving godmother Dolly Parton couldn't help but brag about her young collaborator 's Grammy nominations!

Dolly Parton (l.) couldn't help but brag about her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (r.) in a Friday interview with PEOPLE! © Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

Dolly is prouder than ever after Miley nabbed six 2024 Grammy noms, including Album of the Year!

"I'm so happy for her," she gushed in a Friday interview with PEOPLE. "I just hope she wins as many as she can."

"I really love her song Flowers," the country icon added.

"That was a big, big song this past year, and so I hope she wins everything!"

The Jolene singer, who has 10 Grammy wins under her own belt, also noted that she'd be "happy for her with whatever she does win."

In other words, no pressure!



"She's my little sweetheart. You know? My little goddaughter," Dolly said of the former Hannah Montana star.

"So I feel very close to her."

Miley is one of the most-nominated artists at the 2024 Grammys, so she and her godmother have a lot to celebrate!