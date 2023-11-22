Is Miley Cyrus teasing new music from her next album?

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus was seen serenading a crowd with a few songs , including one no one has heard before, in multiple new videos!

Miley Cyrus sang a mix of covers, old songs, and a potential new song at a private event in LA! © Collage: Screenshot/X/@MileyEdition

The 33-year-old took the stage at a recent private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence.

Miley sported a tiny black dress and long black gloves with her brunette hair slicked back in a bun, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, was spotted in attendance.

Videos of the performance have surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate evening.

In one clip, Miley was seen singing a heartfelt rendition of Flowers —a fan favorite from her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.

Next, Miley took a step back in time with a stunning cover of Journey's classic rock anthem, Faithfully.

But the biggest surprise of the night came when the Hannah Montana alum unveiled what fans believe is a brand-new song.