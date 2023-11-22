Is Miley Cyrus teasing new music from her next album?
Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus was seen serenading a crowd with a few songs, including one no one has heard before, in multiple new videos!
The 33-year-old took the stage at a recent private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence.
Miley sported a tiny black dress and long black gloves with her brunette hair slicked back in a bun, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, was spotted in attendance.
Videos of the performance have surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate evening.
In one clip, Miley was seen singing a heartfelt rendition of Flowers —a fan favorite from her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.
Next, Miley took a step back in time with a stunning cover of Journey's classic rock anthem, Faithfully.
But the biggest surprise of the night came when the Hannah Montana alum unveiled what fans believe is a brand-new song.
Miley Cyrus appears to preview brand-new song at private event
"SHE SOUNDS SOOOO GOOD OMG," one fan wrote on X.
The entire crowd laughed as Miley sang, "Don't let me down," while looking directly at boyfriend Maxx.
Could this be the start of a new Miley era? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@MileyEdition