Is Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's relationship getting more serious?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, have been spotted out together more often recently. Could this mean their relationship is getting more serious?

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando were seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus & Screenshot/TikTok/@unholyloz

Miley is continuing to ride her Endless Summer Vacation wave.

On Wednesday, Miley and her boyfriend Maxx were spotted out in Los Angeles. Cyrus was there to support Morando's band, Liily, as they performed at The Echo, per E! News.

The couple, who have been dating for over a year, have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

The two seemed happy to be out and about together, however!

The Hannah Montana-alum rocked her new brunette look for the occasion, pairing her dark locks with a dark-blue denim two-piece set and a white t-shirt.

Morando kept things on the more casual side in a "Still Perfect" t-shirt and jeans.