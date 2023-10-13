Is Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's relationship getting more serious?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, have been spotted out together more often recently. Could this mean their relationship is getting more serious?
Miley is continuing to ride her Endless Summer Vacation wave.
On Wednesday, Miley and her boyfriend Maxx were spotted out in Los Angeles. Cyrus was there to support Morando's band, Liily, as they performed at The Echo, per E! News.
The couple, who have been dating for over a year, have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.
The two seemed happy to be out and about together, however!
The Hannah Montana-alum rocked her new brunette look for the occasion, pairing her dark locks with a dark-blue denim two-piece set and a white t-shirt.
Morando kept things on the more casual side in a "Still Perfect" t-shirt and jeans.
How did Miley Cyrus meet boyfriend Maxx Morando?
The 30-year-old pop icon and her drummer boo first met in 2021 on a blind date. Miley told British Vogue in June that she was hesitant to go at first, but she's glad she did.
"We got put on a blind date," she said. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"
The two have been together ever since and, from the rare photos we've seen of them together, they seem over the moon for each other.
One fan of the couple commented on an X post of the pair, "Sooo cute! He’s insane on drums."
Another wrote, "So happy for [Miley] hope she found the right man now and [I] hope this time it will work out for her."
Let's hope the music-loving couple continue to share their love with the world!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus & Screenshot/TikTok/@unholyloz