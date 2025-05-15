Miley Cyrus announces big news for her album Something Beautiful!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just announced to fans that her experimental musical film , Something Beautiful , will soon be coming to big screens near you!

Miley Cyrus just announced to fans that her experimental musical film, Something Beautiful, will soon be coming to big screens near you! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the Flowers singer dropped an exciting post on Instagram letting the world know that Something Beautiful would be coming to theaters.

The catch? It's a very limited engagement: one-night-only.

"SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL IN CINEMAS ONE NIGHT ONLY," reads the caption.

"US & CANADA JUNE 12 / INTERNATIONAL JUNE 27."

Tickets for the theatrical release are going on sale May 22 via the Grammy winner's website, and the June 12 US and Canada screenings will follow Something Beautiful's June 6 Tribeca Film Festival premiere.

The ambitious visual album, which comes out in full on May 30, has already released songs Prelude, More to Lose, and End of the World.

"Something Beautiful is my dream project come true – fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony," Miley said in a statement on the psychedelic project.

"Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality."