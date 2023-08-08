Miley Cyrus drops new Bangerz, nabs VMA nods, and fuels huge things to come
Los Angeles, California - Put your hands in the air because Miley Cyrus just hinted at an alleged new song on her brand-new Bangerz 10th anniversary vinyl.
Smiley Miley just can't stop!
On Tuesday, the Endless Summer Vacation singer took to social media to announce fans can get their hands on a new vinyl celebrating the 10th anniversary of her fourth studio album, Bangerz.
"A decade has passed since BANGERZ! Pre-Order the BANGERZ 10TH ANNIVERSARY VINYL EDITION now," she tweeted.
The vinyl will feature brand new packaging along with never before seen photos. Plus, a bonus track, titled 23, created with record producer Mike WiLL Made-It.
The new edition of Bangerz is set to be released on September 29.
One thing Smilers – aka Miley diehards – couldn't help but notice was the wording of the description under the vinyl, with one section reading, "Reflect back on when Miley Used To Be Young..." which many believe could mean the upcoming drop of an unreleased song by the artist, Used To Be Young.
"Manifesting Used to Be Young performance at the VMAs," one fan tweeted.
But that won't be the only thing Miley and her fans have to look forward to at the upcoming VMAs.
Miley Cyrus nominated for five 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Miley not only took the music world by storm on Tuesday with the new album announcement, but on the same day, she earned an impressive five nominations at the upcoming 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12.
Her mesmerizing Flowers music video secured nominations for both Video of the Year and Best Cinematography, highlighting her ability to weave captivating visual narratives.
The track also earned her a spot in the Song of the Year and Best Pop categories, while her involvement in the River music video secured her a nod in the Best Editing category.
With everything seemingly coming together for the 30-year-old pop icon, one fan couldn't help but speculate: "Miley Cyrus is gearing up a greatest hits collection, the VMA vanguard award, followed by the SuperBowl halftime show. Bookmark me."
Is this about to be the Rose Colored Lenses singer's biggest year yet?
Cover photo: Collage: Christopher Polk / Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP