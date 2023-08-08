Miley Cyrus drops new Bangerz, nabs VMA nods, and fuels huge things to come

Los Angeles, California - Put your hands in the air because Miley Cyrus just hinted at an alleged new song on her brand-new Bangerz 10th anniversary vinyl.

Miley Cyrus celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Bangerz album by releasing a brand-new vinyl edition. © Collage: Christopher Polk / Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Smiley Miley just can't stop!

On Tuesday, the Endless Summer Vacation singer took to social media to announce fans can get their hands on a new vinyl celebrating the 10th anniversary of her fourth studio album, Bangerz.

"A decade has passed since BANGERZ! Pre-Order the BANGERZ 10TH ANNIVERSARY VINYL EDITION now," she tweeted.

The vinyl will feature brand new packaging along with never before seen photos. Plus, a bonus track, titled 23, created with record producer Mike WiLL Made-It.

The new edition of Bangerz is set to be released on September 29.

One thing Smilers – aka Miley diehards – couldn't help but notice was the wording of the description under the vinyl, with one section reading, "Reflect back on when Miley Used To Be Young..." which many believe could mean the upcoming drop of an unreleased song by the artist, Used To Be Young.

"Manifesting Used to Be Young performance at the VMAs," one fan tweeted.

But that won't be the only thing Miley and her fans have to look forward to at the upcoming VMAs.

