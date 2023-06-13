Is Miley Cyrus headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Is Miley Cyrus preparing to be the next headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside the already-rumored Harry Styles ?

Miley Cyrus is rumored to be in the running to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. © Collage: Amy Sussman / Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Football fans and music aficionados are eagerly awaiting one of the biggest sporting events in the world - the 2024 Super Bowl.

The headliner for the halftime show has not officially been announced yet, but rumors circulating online have revealed Harry Styles as a potential performer, and now Miley's name has been thrown into the mix as well.



On Monday, Pop Tingz shared a photo on Twitter of Miley Cyrus with the caption, "Miley Cyrus is rumored to be in talks to perform at the upcoming SuperBowl halftime show." It remains unclear where the rumors originated.

Could preparation for a potential halftime show performance be the real reason Smiley Miley is holding off on touring?

We've already been blessed enough to witness the Hannah Montana alum's powerhouse performances at events like the NFL's TikTok Tailgate in Tampa, Florida, just before last year's Super Bowl.

Now with the halftime show rumors taking over social media, anticipation is through the roof.