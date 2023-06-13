Is Miley Cyrus headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Las Vegas, Nevada - Is Miley Cyrus preparing to be the next headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside the already-rumored Harry Styles?
Football fans and music aficionados are eagerly awaiting one of the biggest sporting events in the world - the 2024 Super Bowl.
The headliner for the halftime show has not officially been announced yet, but rumors circulating online have revealed Harry Styles as a potential performer, and now Miley's name has been thrown into the mix as well.
On Monday, Pop Tingz shared a photo on Twitter of Miley Cyrus with the caption, "Miley Cyrus is rumored to be in talks to perform at the upcoming SuperBowl halftime show." It remains unclear where the rumors originated.
Could preparation for a potential halftime show performance be the real reason Smiley Miley is holding off on touring?
We've already been blessed enough to witness the Hannah Montana alum's powerhouse performances at events like the NFL's TikTok Tailgate in Tampa, Florida, just before last year's Super Bowl.
Now with the halftime show rumors taking over social media, anticipation is through the roof.
What songs would Miley Cyrus sing if she performed at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?
The countdown to 2024 got a whole lot more exciting as Miley's name entered the chat.
As die-hard fans worldwide patiently wait for the official announcement, some showed their creativity with potential set lists for the 30-year-old artist.
"If she doesn't open with nobody’s perfect," a staple anthem from Miley's days on Hannah Montana, "I'm gonna scream," one fan on Twitter stated.
Another wrote, "My dream setlist is We Can't Stop, Party in the USA, Can't be Tamed, Midnight Sky, The Climb, Flowers, Jaded, Malibu, Wrecking Ball, and See You Again."
If the rumors of Styles also performing are true as well, the thrilling setlist possibilities are endless!
Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on CBS and Paramount+ on February 11, 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)