Miley Cyrus finally responds to those Jennifer Lawrence dress rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus is putting an end to those swirling rumors around her Flowers dress once and for all.

Miley Cyrus (r.) has finally put an end to the lingering rumors surrounding Jennifer Lawrence's gold dress! © Collage: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, the 32-year-old singer was spotted greeting fans outside Jimmy Kimmel Live when one bold fan hit her with an interesting question.

"Was your Flowers dress a reference to Jennifer Lawrence?" they asked in the viral clip.

Miley's response?

A cool and casual, "No, but I love that dress of hers."

The speculation started after fans noticed that Miley's iconic gold dress in the Flowers music video closely resembled a gown Jennifer wore years ago – fueling rumors that it was a subtle dig at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, and his Hunger Games co-star.

Jennifer previously addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Liam on Watch What Happens Live, where she denied any "secret fling" with him during his relationship with Miley.

"Not true," she said, adding that their only kiss happened years after he and Miley had split.

Miley's latest lighthearted response has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.