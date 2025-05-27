Miley Cyrus says her leg "began to disintegrate" in bizarre medical scare

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus recently revealed that filming a big music video isn't as glamorous as people might imagine it to be – in fact, it can be outright hazardous to your health !

Talk about going viral.

Miley likes to keep it real in interviews, and she has been open lately about a series of serious medical issues.

But the health scare she just confessed to on Jimmy Kimmel Live! might be the scariest one yet!

While shooting for her new visual album, Something Beautiful, Miley caught a "brutal infection" after she rolled around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Why would she do that? Why, for the aesthetic, of course – duh!

They may have gotten the shot, but Miley might have needed to get her shots (from a doctor) after the experience.

"I filmed this video in October, and by November, on Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU for a moment," Miley said, noting that she was in the Intensive Care Unit because the hospital was full on the holiday.

"My leg began to disintegrate… around the kneecap area... and then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?'"

The Flowers artist told him that she'd recently been dancing on the ground in Hollywood.