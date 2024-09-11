Miley Cyrus flaunts long legs in jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana snaps

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has stunned fans with a new Fashion Week campaign for Dolce & Gabbana, taking to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping photos.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Miley Cyrus dropped new photos and a video from a Fashion Week campaign for high-end Italian brand Dolce &amp; Gabbana.
We can't stop staring at these pics!

On Monday, the 31-year-old singer shared a series of photos and a video showcasing her latest collaboration with the Italian luxury brand.

In the pics, Miley is seen in multiple poses while dressed in a glamorous outfit. She sports a black coat, lacy bralette, a flowy black skirt, and black heels, completing the look with a small black clutch and a mesh hat that adds a touch of mystery.

The video shows a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the campaign, featuring the Flowers artist experimenting with different styles while sipping an espresso. All the while, a jazzy tune plays in the background.

From a feather boa top to a slicked-back bun and even a mime-inspired black suit 'fit, Miley couldn't have looked better, and fans seem to feel the same way.

Fans gush over Miley's new campaign looks

Miley Cyrus fans can't help but gawk over her insatiable and always-evolving fashion choices.
Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to praise the Grammy Award winner's stunning appearance.

"Ain't no one do it quite like you," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "This would be a perfect album concept."

A third fan added, "I wasn't ready for this kind of slay," and another said, "THOSE LEGS!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE."

This wasn't Miley's first collab with D&G, as earlier this year, the Used To Be Young artist starred in an eyewear campaign for the high-end brand.

