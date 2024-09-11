Miley Cyrus flaunts long legs in jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana snaps

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has stunned fans with a new Fashion Week campaign for Dolce & Gabbana, taking to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping photos.

Miley Cyrus dropped new photos and a video from a Fashion Week campaign for high-end Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP

We can't stop staring at these pics!

On Monday, the 31-year-old singer shared a series of photos and a video showcasing her latest collaboration with the Italian luxury brand.

In the pics, Miley is seen in multiple poses while dressed in a glamorous outfit. She sports a black coat, lacy bralette, a flowy black skirt, and black heels, completing the look with a small black clutch and a mesh hat that adds a touch of mystery.

The video shows a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the campaign, featuring the Flowers artist experimenting with different styles while sipping an espresso. All the while, a jazzy tune plays in the background.



From a feather boa top to a slicked-back bun and even a mime-inspired black suit 'fit, Miley couldn't have looked better, and fans seem to feel the same way.