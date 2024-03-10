Miley Cyrus sizzles in Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been posting up a storm on socials to promote her fashionable new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign!

Miley Cyrus has been posting up a storm on socials to promote her fashionable new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign! © Dolce & Gabbana

The recent Grammy award winner stars in an all-new campaign for the high-end Italian fashion brand's spring/summer 2024 eyewear collection.

And Miley isn't just modeling the specs – she also lent her voice to the project!

In one video advertisement, the Flowers artist can be heard singing the song Heart in the background as she writhes around in the glasses.

The luxury brand's website describes the campaign as an homage to "the morning after."

"A Los Angeles studio, a vermilion bed, disheveled bed sheets echoing a night to remember. Miley is there, in all her allure, standing in a moment frozen in time," the D&G site wrote.

Miley's campaign was photographed by Mert Alas, choreographed by Stephen Galloway, and styled by Emmanuelle Alt. The shoot was art-directed by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Lenai.