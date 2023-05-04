Miley Cyrus' Flowers blooms to Spotify's top spot in record time!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has made Spotify history as her hit single Flowers becomes the fastest song to reach one billion streams.

Miley Cyrus' pop anthem Flowers has made history on Spotify with being the fastest song to reach one billion streams. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP / IMAGO / Wirestock

Move over, roses! It's time for Flowers to take center stage.

Miley Cyrus' latest lead single Flowers from her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, has set a new record by becoming the fastest track to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

"As of today, May 4, Miley Cyrus' Flowers became the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history," the streaming platform tweeted.

The milestone announcement was soon met with encouraging and celebratory responses from fans.

"that's a legend right there," one user commented under the post.

The song gained popularity at lightning speed upon its release, breaking the record as the most streamed song in a week on Spotify.

Flowers also debuted on the Billboard Global 200 chart and reached number one in 40 countries.