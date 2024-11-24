Miley Cyrus gets sweet birthday tribute from Billy Ray Cyrus amid alleged rift

Billy Ray Cyrus (l.) honored his daughter Miley Cyrus (r.) for her 32nd birthday with a touching Instagram tribute. © Screenshot/Instagram/@billyraycyrus

The proud papa honored the Disney alum's 32nd birthday with an Instagram tribute amid their alleged estrangement.

Billy Ray captioned the dump "Happy Birthday Mile!!! Hope it's the best one ever ! (I know I dropped the 'y'. That’s what I called @mileycyrus most of her life."

The carousel of pics highlighted the father-daughter duo's moments, including a vintage snap of the Hannah Montana star holding a baby Miley.

More footage featured the pair on stage together plus a recent black-and-white picture of the two.

Though the Flowers hitmaker didn't reply to her dad's tribute, she did address everyone's birthday wishes via her Stories, writing, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes. My gift to my fans is celebrating my 6 million plaques with you."