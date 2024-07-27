Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray allegedly "dead to her" after shocking rant surfaces
Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has reportedly had enough of her father, Billy Ray, and his unkind words aimed at her. Is this her final straw?
Shortly after the shocking audio recording was revealed, the 31-year-old singer couldn't help but speak her mind, according to insiders.
"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank," a source told the Daily Mail.
"Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her."
Miley and Billy Ray's relationship has been rocky ever since his marriage to his now-estranged wife, Firerose. The two split in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."
The Achy Breaky Heart singer has since tried to make excuses for his words, but Miley is allegedly "refusing to entertain" any sort of apology from him.
"Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out," the insider added.
Miley Cyrus reportedly isn't phased by father Billy Ray's tirade
Another source revealed that "Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s**t, all the emotions are there."
"Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom, or her siblings," they continued while reiterating how independent Miley is and how she protects her heart with everything she has.
What hurt Miley the most, however, was how Billy Ray referred to her mom, Tish Cyrus Purcell, as a "s**t" in the audio.
Miley is continuing to bloom surrounded by her loving friends and family.
Whether or not the two will make up and reconcile their relationship is still up in the air, but the Flowers singer is keeping her head held high.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP