Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray allegedly "dead to her" after shocking rant surfaces

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has reportedly had enough of her father, Billy Ray, and his unkind words aimed at her. Is this her final straw?

Miley Cyrus' (r.) father Billy Ray is allegedly "dead to her" after calling her expletive words. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Shortly after the shocking audio recording was revealed, the 31-year-old singer couldn't help but speak her mind, according to insiders.

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank," a source told the Daily Mail.

"Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her."

Miley and Billy Ray's relationship has been rocky ever since his marriage to his now-estranged wife, Firerose. The two split in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

The Achy Breaky Heart singer has since tried to make excuses for his words, but Miley is allegedly "refusing to entertain" any sort of apology from him.

"Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out," the insider added.