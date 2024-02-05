Grammys: Miley Cyrus wins Record of the Year for Flowers

Los Angeles, California - Pop chameleon Miley Cyrus bested a stacked field that included Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to win the Grammy for Record of the Year on Sunday, as TAG24 NEWS was live in Los Angeles for her big golden moment.

Miley Cyrus accepts the award for Record Of The Year for Flowers during the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. © JOHN SHEARER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

She nabbed the prize – recognizing overall performance of a song – for her hit single Flowers, which spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard top songs chart last year.



"This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," Cyrus said onstage as she accepted the award.

"Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important."

The tune also earned the 31-year-old Cyrus a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting. She also earned a nod for Album of the Year.

She won her first Grammy of the day for Best Pop Solo Performance, also for Flowers.