Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more to headline SNL 50th anniversary concert

New York, New York - Miley Cyrus , Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more musical all-stars are set to headline Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary concert in February.

(From l. to r.) Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and more musical all-stars are set to headline Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary concert in February. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, VALERIE MACON / AFP, & Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will take place at 8 PM ET on February 14 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The show will be streamed live on Peacock, with fan screening events happening at a handful of Regal Cinemas theaters across America.

Other acts from the show will include Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and the Backstreet Boys, as well as Arcade Fire, Brandi Carlile, DEVO, Mumford & Sons, Jack White, and The Roots.

SNL's milestone anniversary will also be celebrated with SNL50: The Anniversary Special, set to air on NBC and Peacock two days after the concert.

Another way to celebrate would be visiting NBC's Live From New York: The SNL50 Experience pop-up in NYC, only available to visit through Sunday, February 2.