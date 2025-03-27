Miley Cyrus serves Can't Be Tamed vibes with bold, see-through look!

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Miley Cyrus took to Instagram with a jaw-dropping photo of herself rocking a fashionable see-through black dress that screams Spiderwoman chic.

Miley Cyrus is continuing to prove her Hannah Montana era is still dominating with a brand new post on Instagram showing off a daring new look! © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old star blew fans away on Instagram with a daring new look - a transparent black crochet dress with intricate web-like details.

Miley kept it very chill, wearing no undergarments beneath the dress, which donned tassels extending from the shoulders like a villainous cape.

The look showcased an elegant oval crochet panel at its center, which shimmered brilliantly in the photo as it captured the light.

Miley also showed off her smooth, straight blonde hair with choppy bangs, throwing it back to her early-aughts Hannah Montana vibes.

Fans were totally obsessed with the throwback vibes and flooded the comments with reactions like "It's giving Can't Be Tamed" and "the ultimate pop HERstory reset."