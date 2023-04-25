Miley Cyrus serves major throwback with hair flip and fans are "obsessed!"
Beverley Hills, California - Have Miley Cyrus fans time traveled back to the '00s? Maybe not, but the pop star has definitely taken it back to her roots!
In recent years, the Flowers singer has kept her fans on their toes with some diverse and unusual looks.
Whether it's a chic short haircut, a daring undercut, a wild bob, or even a cheeky mullet, there's hardly a hairstyle or beauty trend the former Disney star hasn't tried out.
Yet still her most famous hairstyle to date is likely the long brown highlighted mane she sported in her hit TV series Hannah Montana - and it seems the dark look has now made a comeback!
At The Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, the singer took to the stage and showed off a brunette tone, just like in the old days.
And fans are going gaga!
Miley Cyrus fans are loving the return to brunette
Miley appeared at the event to give a comedic speech, wearing a black Versace corset, pencil skirt, and long black gloves to honor her stylist Bradley Kenneth with the Music Stylist of the Year award.
So does the look mean Miley is returning to her old ways?
Perhaps not quite. The 30-year-old still kept parts of her hair bleach blonde, in a stylish two-toned look.
Gauging by the reactions on Twitter, fans were loving the new/old style!
"Brunette Miley Cyrus is back… We used to pray for times like THIS," wrote one fan.
"Miley Cyrus is f**king brunette. My dreams have came true," said another.
"Miley Cyrus is brunette now and she looks better than ever. I'm OBSESSED," wrote another fan.
"the nostalgia this is seeing her hair resemble the old CBT/HMforever hair and it’s making me emotional," a fan noted.
Miley fittingly ended her speech bringing attention to her hair.
"I love you. Good night everyone," she said, buttoning the speech with a big hair flip.
Cover photo: Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP