Miley Cyrus serves major throwback with hair flip and fans are "obsessed!"

Beverley Hills, California - Have Miley Cyrus fans time traveled back to the '00s? Maybe not, but the pop star has definitely taken it back to her roots!

Last month, Miley Cyrus was sporting mostly blonde hair (r.), but at Sunday night's awards ceremony (l.), she was bringing it back to brunette! © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In recent years, the Flowers singer has kept her fans on their toes with some diverse and unusual looks.

Whether it's a chic short haircut, a daring undercut, a wild bob, or even a cheeky mullet, there's hardly a hairstyle or beauty trend the former Disney star hasn't tried out.

Yet still her most famous hairstyle to date is likely the long brown highlighted mane she sported in her hit TV series Hannah Montana - and it seems the dark look has now made a comeback!

At The Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, the singer took to the stage and showed off a brunette tone, just like in the old days.

And fans are going gaga!