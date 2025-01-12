Miley Cyrus shares emotional reaction to Los Angeles wildfires: "Time will heal us"

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Miley Cyrus has offered a heartfelt message of empathy and support for those affected by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires .

Miley Cyrus offered her support to those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles with a heartfelt message. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS/David Ryder & Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

"This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires," she wrote via X on Saturday, sharing a haunting image of the ruins.

"It's a feeling you don't ever forget," Miley continued, detailing the moments she was met by the ash and rubble of her home.

The 32-year-old expressed sorrow for those enduring similar devastation, with many other celebrities also being affected and stepping in to offer their support.

"My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand, and I cry for my city," the Flowers artist stated.



She continued, "It's beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents 'living the dream,' but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."

Miley also urged her followers to support organizations aiding relief efforts, including the Malibu Foundation, which she co-founded in 2018.