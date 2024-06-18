Miley Cyrus tantalizes fans with sultry fashion photo dump on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has proved that her fashion sense is forever evolving with a sizzling new Instagram post.

Miley Cyrus posted a new photo dump on Instagram wearing French designer brand Alaïa. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

We can't stop admiring these new photos!

Smiley Miley flashed her pearly whites for French designer brand Alaïa on Monday.



The photo dump's caption reads, "Maybe she’s born with it, Maybe it’s Alaia. In this case… it’s both."

In the first snap, Miley wears a black leather hooded ensemble with trendy sunglasses.

The second shows a more detailed look at her spicy 'fit.

The last photo reveals the Hannah Montana alum's stunning black heels, which feature a chic cutout at the top.

Fans flooded the Flowers artist's comments section with compliments!

Many wrote, "MOTHER" and compared the pictures to similar looks worn by iconic fashion model Grace Jones.

One commenter wrote, "O.M.G Miley. You win whatever the freaking competition was."

Another hilariously noted, "Gagggggggged beyond belief."

Amidst the hectic Cyrus family drama, it appears Miley is staying true to her glamorous yet chilled-out self and having fun during her endless summer vacation.