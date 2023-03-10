Did Miley Cyrus' new album confirm Liam Hemsworth cheated on her?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has finally dropped her highly-anticipated album Endless Summer Vacation, and fans are going wild over the seeming shade toward her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in a few tracks.

Fans are theorizing that Miley Cyrus confirmed Liam Hemsworth cheated on her during their marriage. © Collage: John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since the drop of the album's lead single Flowers, fans have been convinced that the 30-year-old's latest record is all about her split from the Hunger Games star.

Unconfirmed cheating rumors swirled around social media after Flowers hit the airwaves. Now, some listeners are confident that Cyrus has confirmed the theories!

In the song Muddy Feet, the Hannah Montana alum sings, "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains."

Fans went wild for the song as they gushed over the singer's fury on the track.

"Liam should be terrified of muddy feet miley was PISSEDDD," one fan wrote.

Another song suspected to be about Hemsworth is Jaded.

"Isn't it a shame that it ended like that? / Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked," she sings.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were together on-and-off for over a decade, with the pair finalizing their divorce in 2020. Given this, the majority of the album's break-up anthems being about him shouldn't be too much of a surprise.

That being said, not many could have predicted just how candid the Wrecking Ball singer was planning to get!

Either way, Miley is back and better than ever.