Music Release Radar: Albums and singles dropping March 6–12

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's a new week in music, which means new albums and singles from top talent like Miley Cyrus, Carlie Hanson, Meghan Trainor, Chelsea Cutler, Anne-Marie, and more. Here are the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

Welcome to the week of March 6, fellow music lovers! Whether you're into R&B, indie-pop, hip-hop, or alternative rock, there's bound to be a music drop with your name on it this week! With new albums coming from artists like Miley Cyrus, Carlie Hanson, and WHIPPED CREAM to name a few, and songs from stars such as Meghan Trainor, Anne-Marie featuring Minnie, Chelsea Cutler, and Waterparks – there are many releases to get psyched about! After all, who doesn't love discovering new music to catch a vibe to? It can be easy to lose track of what's dropping and when, so here are the music release dates on our radar this week.

New albums: Miley Cyrus, Annabel Lee, Carlie Hanson, WHIPPED CREAM, and Spencer Sutherland

Carlie Hanson's sophomore album Wisconsin drops on Friday. © Screenshot/Instagram/carliehanson Annabel Lee - MOTHER'S HAMMER It's a good time to be Annabel Lee. On Wednesday, the alt-rock artist will drop her debut album, titled MOTHER'S HAMMER. Ahead of its release, it was announced that the Los Angeles songwriter will play at an official SXSW music showcase at Half Step in Austin, Texas on March 17, roughly one week after her album's release. WHIPPED CREAM - Someone You Can Count On Rihanna Rihanna gears up for the Oscars with rare snaps of her baby boy Caroline Cecil, better known by her stage name of WHIPPED CREAM, is expected to release her next project on Wednesday. The EP, titled Someone You Can Count On, is the first body of work that features Cecil's own voice on the songs Angels and Be Here (La La La). The project will also include features from other artists, as well. Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation After much anticipation, Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation is set to arrive on Friday. Apparently, the album will be split into two parts, AM and PM. Per Cyrus, "The 'AM; to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and an energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day." Endless Summer Vacation Carlie Hanson - Wisconsin Carlie Hanson is expected to release her sophomore album Wisconsin on Friday. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, when she was making the album, "Everything I was writing about went back to reminiscing about home and missing my family or just wanting to be on the back roads in Onalaska in my friend's car," she said. Spencer Sutherland - In His Mania Former X Factor UK competitor Spencer Sutherland's new album, In His Mania, is due on Friday. In the fall of 2022, Sutherland announced a tour in support of the album. The tour kicks off with a show in San Francisco on March 19.

New songs: Anne-Marie & MINNIE, Chelsea Cutler, Meghan Trainor, and Waterparks

In addition to full-on album releases, there are several songs worth checking out this week. On Thursday, Anne-Marie and MINNIE's new song Expectations will hit streaming services. On Friday, Chelsea Cutler will drop her new heartfelt track, Stay Anything. That same say, Meghan Trainor will release her song Mother, which she's been teasing on TikTok over the last week. Then, Waterparks will release their new song BRAINWASHED on Friday, as well, and it's certain to be a pop-punk, alt-rock banger, as the band seldom disappoints!