Millie Bobby Brown celebrates engagement with lavish party: "Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi"
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, are celebrating their engagement in style with a lavish private party!
The 19-year-old Stranger Things star was seen in snaps shared by her hairstylist, Pete Burkill, on Friday, which gave fans a glimpse at the romantic festivities.
Millie gave major bride vibes in a white lace two-piece set featuring an ultra-cropped top and matching pencil skirt.
In the photos, she's seen gazing lovingly at her beau, who donned a bright green suit over a white dress shirt.
The young couple posed in front of an arch of white balloons and a neon sign that read, "Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi."
Millie and Jake confirmed their engagement in April, sharing the news with fans via Instagram.
Since then, the pair's friends and family have shown their support for the exciting news, as Millie and Jake continue to display their love on social media with several adorable posts together.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi pack on the PDA on social media
Millie recently gave fans a look into her travels abroad with Jake, who supported her as she made special appearances at a number of major conventions.
In her latest Instagram post, she showed some subtle PDA with her 21-year-old fiancé as he kissed her on the cheek.
Jake shared his own post from their adventures in Japan, including a sweet snap of the pair kissing in front of Cinderella's castle in Tokyo Disneyland.
