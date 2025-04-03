Sadie Sink weighs in on co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling out "bullies"
Los Angeles, California - Sadie Sink showed her support for her Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown after the 21-year-old slammed the public scrutiny around her appearance.
Sadie chatted with Teen Vogue for an interview published Thursday, where the 22-year-old addressed Millie's powerful post condemning online critics.
"I had a little bit of a different experience, but I can relate to everything she said," The Whale actor said.
"I mean, as women and just as human beings, we naturally grow up and find ourselves. Doing that in the public eye, under scrutiny, definitely is this added pressure that men do not receive."
That scrutiny, Sadie said, is only amplified when one grows up while starring on a TV show, as both she and Millie did through Stranger Things.
Sadie was 15 when she began starring in the series, while Millie was just 12.
"It's not necessarily the kindest place to do that in this industry, and to do it so publicly," Sadie said.
Last month, Millie took to Instagram to call out journalists who published stories cruelly claiming that she was aging poorly.
Millie Bobby Browns slams scrutiny over her appearance
"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old," Millie wrote. "I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me.
"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."
The Enola Holmes actor even dropped the headlines of specific articles mocking her appearance, adding, "This isn't journalism. This is bullying."
Like Sadie, many other Hollywood stars related to Millie and applauded her response.
The post received likes from Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter, among many other big names.
Both Millie and Sadie will reprise their roles for Stranger Things' fifth and final season, set to debut on Netflix later this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP