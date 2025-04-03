Sadie Sink weighs in on co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling out "bullies"

Los Angeles, California - Sadie Sink showed her support for her Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown after the 21-year-old slammed the public scrutiny around her appearance.

Sadie chatted with Teen Vogue for an interview published Thursday, where the 22-year-old addressed Millie's powerful post condemning online critics.

"I had a little bit of a different experience, but I can relate to everything she said," The Whale actor said.

"I mean, as women and just as human beings, we naturally grow up and find ourselves. Doing that in the public eye, under scrutiny, definitely is this added pressure that men do not receive."

That scrutiny, Sadie said, is only amplified when one grows up while starring on a TV show, as both she and Millie did through Stranger Things.

Sadie was 15 when she began starring in the series, while Millie was just 12.

"It's not necessarily the kindest place to do that in this industry, and to do it so publicly," Sadie said.

Last month, Millie took to Instagram to call out journalists who published stories cruelly claiming that she was aging poorly.