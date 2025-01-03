Millie Bobby Brown hits back at harsh criticism of her appearance: "Not sorry about it"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown shut down the critics after receiving harsh feedback on a recent selfie.

The 20-year-old star didn't mince her words in a reply to social media trolls claiming she looked much older than her age.

"Women grow!!" she wrote via her Instagram story on Wednesday. "Not sorry about it."

The cruel remarks came after a selfie shared to her page earlier this week, which saw her model a new Louis Vuitton purse.

Thanks to the overnight success of Netflix's Stranger Things, Millie has been in the spotlight since she was just 12 years old, and with her stardom has come a wave of vicious scrutiny online.

She's become an outspoken advocate about the dangers of social media for one's mental health, especially among young people.

In a November 2023 speech, Millie told the crowd, "The influence of social media and the press had a negative effect on my mental health, and anxiety is still a huge battle I am dealing with today."