Millie Bobby Brown gets sweet tribute from future in-laws at Glamour awards

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown turned the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year ceremony into a family affair as she was honored by her future in-laws before accepting her big prize.

Millie Bobby Brown accepted Glamour's 2023 Global Woman of the Year award during Tuesday's ceremony. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star accepted the award as Glamour's 2023 Global Woman of the Year, which was presented to her by Dorothea Hurley, her future mother-in-law and wife of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie began her acceptance speech by thanking Dorothea, saying, "It means so much to me that you are here tonight. Your passion to help others with your humanitarian work inspires me, and I hope to be half the woman you are."

The Enola Holmes actor then praised Dorothea for how she raised her son, Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

"Dorothea has raised her son, my fiancé, to feel comfortable around strong women. To see women as equals. To be an ally, which is exactly what we need," she said. "Mothers who have those open and transparent conversations with their sons can promote gender equality for my generation and the next."

Millie then gushed over her own mother and her unwavering support before reflecting on the intense media scrutiny she has experienced in her career so far.