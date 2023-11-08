Millie Bobby Brown gets sweet tribute from future in-laws at Glamour awards
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown turned the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year ceremony into a family affair as she was honored by her future in-laws before accepting her big prize.
On Tuesday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star accepted the award as Glamour's 2023 Global Woman of the Year, which was presented to her by Dorothea Hurley, her future mother-in-law and wife of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.
Millie began her acceptance speech by thanking Dorothea, saying, "It means so much to me that you are here tonight. Your passion to help others with your humanitarian work inspires me, and I hope to be half the woman you are."
The Enola Holmes actor then praised Dorothea for how she raised her son, Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
"Dorothea has raised her son, my fiancé, to feel comfortable around strong women. To see women as equals. To be an ally, which is exactly what we need," she said. "Mothers who have those open and transparent conversations with their sons can promote gender equality for my generation and the next."
Millie then gushed over her own mother and her unwavering support before reflecting on the intense media scrutiny she has experienced in her career so far.
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her biggest inspirations
"I am very aware of other child actors and young people simply living in today's world with that same feeling of loneliness, rejection, and insecurity," she told the crowd.
"Social media is detrimental to the minds of my generation and the ones that come after. Mental health is not a taboo topic; it's a necessary one."
Millie then encouraged the audience not to focus on the tabloid headlines but instead to celebrate and uplift women's achievements, naming tennis star Coco Gauff, the Lioness football club, and Brooke Shields as her recent inspirations.
On Tuesday, Millie celebrated the evening with an Instagram post, shouting out her parents, her "American mom" Dorothea, and fiancé Jake in the sweet tribute.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP