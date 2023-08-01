Millie Bobby Brown reunites with Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp

Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things season 5 may still be a ways away, but Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are kicking off the cast reunion early!

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reunited in a new photo shared on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/noahschnapp

The best friends are back!

On Monday, 18-year-old Schnapp posted an adorable new snap with 19-year-old Brown on his Instagram story.

Brown wrapped her arms around the actor, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix hit, as they posed for the photo.

The pair have been close friends since they met on the Stranger Things set in 2015, and they were also recently seen in a screenshot shared by Brown in her latest Instagram photo dump.

In the snap, Brown and Schnapp each make half a heart with their hands while on a Facetime call together.

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, work on Stranger Things season 5 continues to be delayed until the parties reach an agreement.

The season will mark the final outing for the Hawkins gang, but the Enola Holmes star has admitted she's ready to say goodbye to her iconic role as Eleven.