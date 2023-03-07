David Harbour reveals when Stranger Things 5 will begin filming!

Los Gatos, California - As fans of Stranger Things eagerly await the final season of the TV show , David Harbour has finally given a major update!

David Harbour (r) has revealed when season five of Stranger Things is set to begin filming. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Future Image

The 47-year-old star is best known for his role as the grumpy Jim Hopper on the Netflix hit.

As Harbour prepares to bid farewell to the iconic role, he's given fans a better idea of when they can expect the show's emotional conclusion.



"We're walking into season five," he said, per Collider."I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season."

The Black Widow star has remained tight-lipped about the season's plot line, but he did joke that Hopper will be "well-fed" now that he's back in America following his escape from a Russian prison in season four.

Last month, Harbour told DiscussingFilm that saying goodbye to the Upside Down will be "bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that their pitch for the final season made Netflix executives cry, so fans better prepare their hearts for the Hawkins gang's final chapter.

Last November, the pair announced that the first episode of season five is titled "Chapter One: The Crawl."