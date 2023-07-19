Millie Bobby Brown shares the love in Noah Schnapp and Jake Bongiovi snaps
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to those closest to her with an adorable series of snaps featuring Noah Schnapp and Jake Bongiovi.
On Sunday, the 19-year-old shared a photo dump on Instagram that began with a sun-kissed selfie.
In the second image, Millie cozies up to her fiancé Jake for a selfie, while the third features Noah, who stars alongside her as Will Byers in Stranger Things.
Millie and Noah each raise one half of a heart with their hands in the snap, which appears to be a screenshot taken from a Facetime call.
Elsewhere in the dump, the Enola Holmes actor posed for a bikini mirror selfie and showed off some of her many pets, including a sleepy dog whom she branded a "mood."
Like Jake, Noah has been outspoken on social media with his support for Millie's professional projects and personal milestones.
Millie and Noah have been close friends since meeting on the set of Stranger Things in 2015, and the former even revealed that Jake remarked that the BFFs were "in love" - platonically, that is.
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp once had a marriage pact together
"Jake — by the way, who is my boyfriend — when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" Millie said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022. "But it's in the most platonic way."
While promoting Stranger Things season 4 with MTV News, Millie even revealed that she had a marriage pact with Noah.
"We said if we're not married by 40, we will get married together because we'd be good roomies," she said. "Completely platonically."
Noah, who came out as gay in January, has no problem being the third wheel to the now-fiancés, who confirmed their engagement in April.
Last summer, Noah shared an adorable snap with Jake as they rocked matching feather boas while attending a Harry Styles concert, as is practically the dress code for Love on Tour!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown