Millie Bobby Brown shares the love in Noah Schnapp and Jake Bongiovi snaps

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to those closest to her with an adorable series of snaps featuring Noah Schnapp and Jake Bongiovi .

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) shared new photos with her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp (l.) and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Sunday, the 19-year-old shared a photo dump on Instagram that began with a sun-kissed selfie.

In the second image, Millie cozies up to her fiancé Jake for a selfie, while the third features Noah, who stars alongside her as Will Byers in Stranger Things.

Millie and Noah each raise one half of a heart with their hands in the snap, which appears to be a screenshot taken from a Facetime call.

Elsewhere in the dump, the Enola Holmes actor posed for a bikini mirror selfie and showed off some of her many pets, including a sleepy dog whom she branded a "mood."

Like Jake, Noah has been outspoken on social media with his support for Millie's professional projects and personal milestones.

Millie and Noah have been close friends since meeting on the set of Stranger Things in 2015, and the former even revealed that Jake remarked that the BFFs were "in love" - platonically, that is.