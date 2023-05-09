Stranger Things season 5 and Game of Thrones spin-off halted by writers strike

Los Angeles, California - As the Writers Guild of America continues their strike , several highly anticipated TV shows have halted production.

Production on Stranger Things season 5 and a new Stranger Things spin-off have been stopped amid the ongoing writers strike. © collage: IMAGO / Picturelux

As writers' rooms shut their doors, the WGA strike has already stopped production on several series, including Abbott Elementary, Saturday Night Live, and more.

With fans already bracing for a long wait between seasons, the finale of Netflix's Stranger Things will come later than expected, as filming on season 5 has been postponed until the strike is over.

On Saturday, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer updated fans about the delay via Twitter.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the brothers said. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out."

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the sci-fi hit, previously revealed the final season was slated to begin filming in June.

Stranger Things is just one of several hit shows expected to be delayed until a deal is reached, as the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has also stopped production.