Millie Bobby Brown marks wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi after baby bliss

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their first wedding anniversary with swoon-worthy Instagram tributes over the weekend. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Stranger Things star posted a sweet tribute to her hubby to honor their first wedding anniversary.

"1 year married," she wrote under a snap from their Italian nuptials. "I love being your wife."

Jake returned the favor in an Instagram post of his own, writing, "One year in the books, many more to go."

"I love you so much my beautiful wife," he continued. "Happy anniversary."

The milestone comes on the heels of the couple's bombshell announcement that they quietly adopted a baby girl over the summer.

Millie and Jake have not shared further details about the addition to their family, but the baby's doting grandpa, Jon Bon Jovi, broke his silence on her arrival during a new interview.