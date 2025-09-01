Millie Bobby Brown shares first peek at baby girl with Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has given fans a rare peek inside her life as a new mom!

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) shared her recent adventures as a new mom in a Monday Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 21-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo dump – her first since she announced the arrival of her baby girl.

The post kicked off with Millie taking a mirror selfie as her hubby Jake Bongiovi kissed her on the cheek, while a later snap showed the 23-year-old model carrying their little one in a car seat at an airport.

The baby was kept covered with a blanket as the top of the carrier obscured her face.

Millie gave another nod to motherhood in the emojis that captioned the post: a baby bottle, some sparkles, and a baby chick.

Earlier this month, the Stranger Things actor revealed that she and Jake had welcomed their first child through adoption sometime this summer.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple, who got married last year, wrote.