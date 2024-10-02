Millie Bobby Brown shares first look at wedding to Jake Bongiovi in romantic snaps!
Italy - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first look at the romantic Italian wedding ceremony with two swoon-worthy slideshows!
The lovebirds, who first tied the knot in a low-key wedding back in May, hosted a larger ceremony in Italy last month.
On Wednesday, both Millie and Jake took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside the big day.
The Enola Holmes actor revealed her gorgeous gown, which featured a corset-style bodice, thin straps, and a stunning lace train.
Jake, meanwhile, opted for a white Tom Ford jacket with black slacks and a black bowtie – which Millie was seen rocking in the final photo of her post.
"forever and always, your wife," she captioned the photos.
The 22-year-old model shared more snaps on his Instagram, including a peek at one of Millie's other dresses and a sweet photo with his rock star dad, Jon Bon Jovi.
Jake's post also included a look at the moment the two exchanged their views, confirming that Millie's Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, was the officiant.
Matthew, who plays the villainous Dr. Martin Brenner (AKA "Papa") in the series, first spilled the beans about his special role back in March.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo