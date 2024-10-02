Millie Bobby Brown shares first look at wedding to Jake Bongiovi in romantic snaps!

Italy - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first look at the romantic Italian wedding ceremony with two swoon-worthy slideshows!

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first look at the romantic Italian wedding ceremony with two swoon-worthy slideshows! © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The lovebirds, who first tied the knot in a low-key wedding back in May, hosted a larger ceremony in Italy last month.

On Wednesday, both Millie and Jake took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside the big day.

The Enola Holmes actor revealed her gorgeous gown, which featured a corset-style bodice, thin straps, and a stunning lace train.

Jake, meanwhile, opted for a white Tom Ford jacket with black slacks and a black bowtie – which Millie was seen rocking in the final photo of her post.

"forever and always, your wife," she captioned the photos.

The 22-year-old model shared more snaps on his Instagram, including a peek at one of Millie's other dresses and a sweet photo with his rock star dad, Jon Bon Jovi.

Jake's post also included a look at the moment the two exchanged their views, confirming that Millie's Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, was the officiant.