Millie Bobby Brown bids emotional farewell to Stranger Things: "with love, el"

Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things has officially wrapped production, and Millie Bobby Brown has said farewell to the character who launched her career.

Millie Bobby Brown bid farewell to her iconic role in Stranger Things with an emotional post in honor of the show's last day of filming. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Netflix confirmed that filming of the TV series' fifth and final season had been completed, leading to a number of emotional goodbye posts from the cast members.

Among them was Millie, who shared several photos of herself on set as Eleven over the years.

"with love, el," the 20-year-old signed the post.

The slideshow ended with a video of a tearful Millie giving a speech to the cast and crew, saying, "Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief, like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me."

"I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we've created together as a family," she continued.

Millie wasn't the only star of the '80s-set sci-fi hit to pay tribute, as her co-star, Noah Schnapp, shared a similarly throwback-laden post that included a thank-you to her for teaching him "that life never should be taken too seriously."

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, said he was "still in shock" as the crew wrapped and added, "I'll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly."