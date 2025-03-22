Millie Bobby Brown debuts another dramatic hair transformation!

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown 's bleach-blonde era may be coming to an end, as the Stranger Things star has shocked fans with a new bubblegum pink hue!

© Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@florencebymills & REUTERS

In an Instagram video from her florence by mills brand shared Friday, the 21-year-old was seen sporting a light pink shade in her hair, though she kept a bit of the blonde towards the top, along with darker roots.

Millie matched her hair with a bubbly pink eye makeup look along with a pink lip in celebration of her new "soft girl" fragrance.

The brand has gone all-in on the pink theme to promote the new product, which is a "sheer vanilla" scent inspired by the coquette aesthetic that has seen viral popularity online.

It's unclear if the Damsel actor's new hair color is here to stay, but she's proven that she's not afraid to change up her look in recent weeks!

Millie first debuted her blonde bombshell hue as she began promoting her new movie, The Electric State, in a nod to 1990s icons like Britney Spears, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Pamela Anderson.