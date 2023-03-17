Millie Bobby Brown's most fashion-forward red carpet moments
Actor Millie Bobby Brown may only be a teenager, but she already has an impressive résumé full of iconic fashion moments!
The 19-year-old who rose to fame as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things has quickly found a unique style that perfectly embodies her bubbly spirit.
All eyes have been on Brown since she emerged as a breakout star on the sci-fi show, and she's made the most of the spotlight both on screen and off.
From fan-filled film premieres to glamorous awards ceremonies, these are Brown's most iconic moments on the red carpet!
Stranger Things 4 New York Premiere (2022)
Brown celebrated the fourth season of Stranger Things in epic style at its 2022 premiere with a white gown featuring a tulle lace halter and chunky belt.
Though the black-and-white number was a stunner, her hair and makeup undoubtedly stole the show.
The star looked miles away from her character on Stranger Things, swapping out Eleven's usual short hair and bare face for long blonde waves with bangs and a show-stopping smokey eye.
Brown completed the Louis Vuitton look with a pair of chunky black heels.
26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (2020)
For the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020, Brown donned a sleek white look that played double duty as a skirt and pants.
The funky ensemble, which was also designed by Louis Vuitton, perfectly captured her journey of coming into her own as an adult actor with a mature sense of style.
In true Stranger Things fashion, Harper's Bazaar likened the look to popular bridal fashion trends from the 1980s.
Brown even helped design the two-in-one number alongside Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Los Angeles Premiere (2019)
The Netflix star pulled out all the stops at the premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters in Los Angeles in 2019.
She rocked a stunning high-low black gown featuring gold adornments and a black chiffon shoulder bow.
Her hair was worn in a top knot with gold strands placed throughout to match the dress.
With the gown's shorter front, the ensemble provided the perfect opportunity to show off some killer glittering heels.
Enola Holmes 2 New York Premiere (2022)
Brown opted for a major pop of color in a sweet pink gown with black floral embellishments at the 2022 debut of Enola Holmes 2 in New York.
The colorful dress was designed by Louis Vuitton and kept things modern for the premiere of the Victorian-era flick.
The halter gown had a gorgeous low back that was accentuated by her updo hairstyle.
Her subtle pink makeup, featuring black eyeliner, pulled together the finishing touches on this memorable look.
