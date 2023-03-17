Millie Bobby Brown's most fashion-forward red carpet moments

Millie Bobby Brown may only be a teenager, but she already has several iconic fashion moments in her résumé. Check out some of her best looks at TAG24.

By Kelly Christ

Actor Millie Bobby Brown may only be a teenager, but she already has an impressive résumé full of iconic fashion moments!

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame on Netflix's Stranger Things. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 19-year-old who rose to fame as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things has quickly found a unique style that perfectly embodies her bubbly spirit. All eyes have been on Brown since she emerged as a breakout star on the sci-fi show, and she's made the most of the spotlight both on screen and off. From fan-filled film premieres to glamorous awards ceremonies, these are Brown's most iconic moments on the red carpet!

Stranger Things 4 New York Premiere (2022)

Millie Bobby Brown turned heads at the New York premiere of season four of Stranger Things. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP Brown celebrated the fourth season of Stranger Things in epic style at its 2022 premiere with a white gown featuring a tulle lace halter and chunky belt. Though the black-and-white number was a stunner, her hair and makeup undoubtedly stole the show. The star looked miles away from her character on Stranger Things, swapping out Eleven's usual short hair and bare face for long blonde waves with bangs and a show-stopping smokey eye. Brown completed the Louis Vuitton look with a pair of chunky black heels.

26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (2020)

Millie Bobby Brown channeled a more mature style for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP For the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020, Brown donned a sleek white look that played double duty as a skirt and pants. The funky ensemble, which was also designed by Louis Vuitton, perfectly captured her journey of coming into her own as an adult actor with a mature sense of style. In true Stranger Things fashion, Harper's Bazaar likened the look to popular bridal fashion trends from the 1980s. Brown even helped design the two-in-one number alongside Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Los Angeles Premiere (2019)

Millie Bobby Brown played Madison in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. © VALERIE MACON / AFP The Netflix star pulled out all the stops at the premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters in Los Angeles in 2019. She rocked a stunning high-low black gown featuring gold adornments and a black chiffon shoulder bow. Her hair was worn in a top knot with gold strands placed throughout to match the dress. With the gown's shorter front, the ensemble provided the perfect opportunity to show off some killer glittering heels.

Enola Holmes 2 New York Premiere (2022)

Millie Bobby Brown flashed a pop of color with a pink gown at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP Brown opted for a major pop of color in a sweet pink gown with black floral embellishments at the 2022 debut of Enola Holmes 2 in New York. The colorful dress was designed by Louis Vuitton and kept things modern for the premiere of the Victorian-era flick. The halter gown had a gorgeous low back that was accentuated by her updo hairstyle. Her subtle pink makeup, featuring black eyeliner, pulled together the finishing touches on this memorable look.