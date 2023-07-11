MrBeast blows up a house and crashes a train in a wild video!

YouTube star MrBeast released a new video that features him crashing and blowing up various things, and challenging his friends in crazy ways. © Collage: Screenshots / YouTube / MrBeast

The video includes a handful of crazy experiments and challenges, including playing a game of tug-of-war with a tank and two school buses, strapping rockets to a car and sending it off a ramp, bowling porta potties with a car, and driving a real train directly into a giant pit.

In the first experiment, he has a house filled with 100,000 fireworks and challenges his friends to place several mannequins around the home in places they think it would "survive" the blast.

Another challenge showed a glass case filled with cash that had been surrounded by TNT. MrBeast gives his credit card to a random guy named Will, and challenges him to spend as much money he can to fortify the glass case, so he can walk away with the cash inside.

MrBeast recently began pitching the idea of turning his brand of YouTube content into a game show, and some of the challenges in his latest video feels like a good demonstration of what that project might look like.