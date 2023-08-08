MrBeast countersued by food company in burgeoning burger beef!

Orlando, Florida - An Orlando-based food company is firing back at YouTube celebrity MrBeast , who sued the business last week over their virtual burger restaurant partnership.

Virtual Dining Concepts, the company that partnered with MrBeast to create a virtual burger restaurant, is suing the influencer for making disparaging remarks. © Collage: Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The legal fight around the MrBeast Burger virtual restaurant is heating up.

After Beast Investments filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts last week, the company hit back with a suit in Supreme Court of the State of New York, aimed at Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, and his investment company.

Virtual restaurants, or "ghost kitchens" such as MrBeast Burger, allow existing restaurants to add menus under different names on delivery apps like Uber Eats. MrBeast Burger launched in 2020 and has grown to about 1,700 locations worldwide.

A copy of the suit provided to the Orlando Sentinel included screenshots of comments that MrBeast's shared on Twitter back in June that VDC says caused damage to the brand.

"Despite the fact that Plaintiffs put Donaldson into the food business, he decided to pressure them to sell all or a material portion of MrBeast Burger to him by using his massive online presence to sabotage the Brand and Plaintiffs’ business," the lawsuit states. "Armed with his celebrity and many millions of followers, Donaldson disparaged the Brand and Plaintiffs in a slew of highly damaging social media posts, which were quickly amplified in numerous media outlets, just as he intended."

The lawsuit claims the damages "are in the nine-figure range."