MrBeast fan gets multiple tattoos of his name in hopes of meeting him
Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is the world's biggest YouTube star, and one superfan on TikTok is going to desperate lengths to get his attention.
Back in March, TikTok user RichFlows began sharing a series of videos of himself getting some new ink, but instead of getting some cool art or maybe his mom's name, he had the name "MrBeast" tatted around his kneecap, not once but eight times.
In the clip, the up-and-coming influencer asked his followers to tag the MrBeast in the comments to help get his attention.
Donaldson has made a name for himself by creating philanthropic content and videos where he gets guests to agree to partake in bizarre challenges. He's the most-followed creator on YouTube and has only been growing in popularity.
RichFlows, whose tattoo videos have since gone viral, says he's been a longtime fan and simply wants to show his hero some love.
MrBeast superfan gets inked to show his support
"I'm doing this series just because I want to give back to MrBeast," RichFlows explained. "I don't have to meet him. I don't need money from him"
"I just want to show Jimmy how much he has impacted the community... and how much he means to his core supporters and his core fans."
According to Dexerto, RichFlows did a similar stunt last year, getting influencer FaZe Rug's name tatted 37 times. FaZe actually took notice, and joined RichFlows for the 38th and final tattoo.
While RichFlows claims he doesn't solely aim to meet MrBeast with the stunt, it would certainly be a happy ending to a wacky story.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/RichFlows & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP