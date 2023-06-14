MrBeast fan gets multiple tattoos of his name in hopes of meeting him

Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson is the world's biggest YouTube star, and one superfan on TikTok is going to desperate lengths to get his attention.

A mega-fan of YouTube creator MrBeast got his name tattooed multiple times to show his appreciation. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/RichFlows & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in March, TikTok user RichFlows began sharing a series of videos of himself getting some new ink, but instead of getting some cool art or maybe his mom's name, he had the name "MrBeast" tatted around his kneecap, not once but eight times.

In the clip, the up-and-coming influencer asked his followers to tag the MrBeast in the comments to help get his attention.

Donaldson has made a name for himself by creating philanthropic content and videos where he gets guests to agree to partake in bizarre challenges. He's the most-followed creator on YouTube and has only been growing in popularity.

RichFlows, whose tattoo videos have since gone viral, says he's been a longtime fan and simply wants to show his hero some love.