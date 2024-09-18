MrBeast hit with lawsuit amid shocking allegations from Beast Games contestants

Los Angeles, California - Former YouTube golden boy MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) and streaming giant Amazon are facing a class action lawsuit from five unnamed contestants of the disastrous Beast Games competition show.

The legal complaint was filed on Monday against Beast Games, a reality competition show for Prime Video where over 1,000 people competed for a cash prize of $5 million.

Allegations levied against the influencer include sexual harassment, emotional distress, failure to pay, and false advertising.

"While participants knew upon signing the contract at the production's inception that they were facing a potentially long and challenging competition, they allege getting a lot more than they bargained for," lawyers for the Beast Games contestants said in a statement, per the New York Post.



"Several contestants ending up hospitalized, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions."



The suit claims the game show participants were deprived of food, sleep, basic hygiene products, and medical care.

Beast Games, which was marketed as "the world's largest live gameshow" with the "biggest single prize" in TV/streaming history, was recently compared to the infamous Fyre Festival by crew members in interviews with Rolling Stone.