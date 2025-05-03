MTV reality star Kirk Medas tragically dies after health crisis

Florida - Kirk Medas, star of the hit MTV reality series Floribama Shore, sadly passed away on Friday at just 33 years old.

Kirk Medas, star of the hit MTV reality series Floribama Shore, sadly passed away on Friday at just 33 years old after two weeks in the hospital. © Screenshot/Instagram/@aimeeelizabethhall

Two weeks earlier, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Florida.

According to TMZ, Kirk died as a result of severe liver failure.

His father told the outlet that the reality star was suffering from necrotizing pancreatitis – a disease in which parts of the pancreas die off.

Just a day before his death, his friend and co-star Aimee Elizabeth Hall announced on Instagram that Kirk had been placed in an induced coma and put on a ventilator.

Together with Nilsa Prowant, another star of Floribama Shore, she started a GoFundMe campaign to support Kirk's family, which has so far raised over $36,000.

According to People, Aimee wrote in a since-deleted post, "We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart – Kirk."