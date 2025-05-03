MTV reality star Kirk Medas tragically dies after health crisis
Florida - Kirk Medas, star of the hit MTV reality series Floribama Shore, sadly passed away on Friday at just 33 years old.
Two weeks earlier, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Florida.
According to TMZ, Kirk died as a result of severe liver failure.
His father told the outlet that the reality star was suffering from necrotizing pancreatitis – a disease in which parts of the pancreas die off.
Just a day before his death, his friend and co-star Aimee Elizabeth Hall announced on Instagram that Kirk had been placed in an induced coma and put on a ventilator.
Together with Nilsa Prowant, another star of Floribama Shore, she started a GoFundMe campaign to support Kirk's family, which has so far raised over $36,000.
According to People, Aimee wrote in a since-deleted post, "We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart – Kirk."
Kirk Medas' Floribama Shore co-stars honor his memory
"I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye," she continued.
"Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew."
She added that she takes comfort in the fact that her colleague no longer has to suffer.
"I'll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold," Aimee wrote.
"I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes. That memory will stay with me forever."
Nilsa later told People Kirk was more than just a friend – "family, uncle, roommate, the best guy everyone knew."
She went on to say that his soul was the kindest and most genuine she had ever known and that she would carry his love and support with her forever.
