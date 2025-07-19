Nicki Minaj calls on MAGA politician for help as SZA feud reaches a boiling point

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj has enlisted help from MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna as her feud with fellow musician SZA reaches a new level.

Nicki Minaj (r.) recently begged MAGA Representative Anna Paulina Luna (c.) for help after a DJ made a comment she claimed was a threat regarding her feud with SZA (l.) © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The feud began earlier this week, after Minaj shared an X post insulting Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) executive Punch – who represents SZA.

Though she wasn't mentioned, SZA shared a post stating, "Mercury retrograde... don't take the bait lol silly goose," which many took to be in reference to Minaj's comments.

The response seemed to set Minaj off, as she shared a lengthy rant claiming SZA was only featured on the Drake track Rich Baby Daddy because she had originally turned it down.

Though SZA has continued to brush off the hate, DJ and TDE affiliate MackWop addressed the feud in a video on Thursday, saying, "Hey, Nicki, relax, relax before you get put in a blender like your boy did."

Minaj perceived his remarks as a threat of violence and called on Luna for backup.

"This man just publicly threatened me. I've notified the FBI & CIA," Minaj wrote in a post tagging Luna. "I want this thug locked up & I'm ready to talk about everything these [people] have done to me."

Luna quickly responded, asking Minaj to "please text my cell" so she can report it to law enforcement immediately.

In a follow-up post, Luna confirmed she had spoken with Minaj and is "doing everything" to ensure her safety. She also said that she is "deeply concerned" about "unchecked corruption" in the rap industry.