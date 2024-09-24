Nicola Peltz-Beckham's doggy dye job sparks heated debate
New York, New York - Cute or cruel? Bates Motels star Nicola Peltz-Beckham has dyed the fur of her two dogs bright colors, and the move has sparked some serious backlash from fans.
In a video recently posted on social media, the 29-year-old wife of Brooklyn Beckham proudly holds one of her furry friends – whose fur is now orange and pink – up to the camera.
The couple's second dog was also given a colorful makeover. In a photo that Brooklyn later shared on his Instagram story, the other four-legged friend was seen with a pinkish-purple coat.
But instead of reacting positively to the doggy dye jobs, most users were pretty stunned by the crazy transformations.
The Peltz-Beckhams likely didn't expect such a harsh response, as the videos have since been removed from social media.
Although dyeing dogs' fur is legal in most states, experts advise against it, as the color can sometimes lead to severe allergic reactions, just like in humans.
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has taken legal action after dog Nala's death at the groomer's
Just three months ago, Nicola and Brooklyn's beloved Chihuahua, Nala, died after a visit to the groomer.
Despite being "perfectly healthy" at the time of the routine grooming, the dog was hyperventilating afterward and couldn't breathe, as Nicola explained in an Instagram post.
Nicola rushed Nala to the vet, but the pup sadly passed away shortly after.
A month later, Nicola took legal action against the grooming company, which is located in upstate New York, as reported by TMZ.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham