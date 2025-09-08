Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, and more stars join Israeli film boycott over Gaza genocide

London, UK - More than 1,500 film industry figures, including actors Olivia Colman and Mark Ruffalo, vowed to boycott Israeli movie institutions they said were "implicated in genocide" in Gaza , in an open letter published Monday.

Olivia Colman and Mark Ruffalo (r.) were among more than 1,500 film industry figures to sign an open letter vowing to boycott Israeli movie institutions over the genocide in Gaza. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions – including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies – that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people," read the letter published in The Guardian newspaper.

The signatories included British stars Aimee Lou Wood, Josh O'Connor, and Tilda Swinton, American actors Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Nixon, and filmmakers Ken Loach and Yorgos Lanthimos.

The letter, organized by the group Film Workers for Palestine, said it was inspired by filmmakers who had refused to screen their work in apartheid South Africa.

"In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror," the letter read.

The institutions to be boycotted would include any involved in "whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid", or those that partnered with the Israeli government.

The group behind the letter cited the Jerusalem Film Festival and the Docaviv documentary film festival, which "continue to partner with the Israeli government".