Dua Lipa joins hundreds of British celebs in urging UK to end arms sales to Israel
London, UK - Pop star Dua Lipa joined some 300 UK celebrities in signing an open letter Thursday urging Britain to halt arms sales to Israel, after similar pleas from lawyers and writers.
Actors, musicians, activists, and other public figures wrote the letter calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to "end the UK's complicity in the horrors in Gaza."
British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa has been vocal about the war on Gaza and last year denounced Israel's assault as a genocide.
Other signatories to the letter include actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, and Riz Ahmed, as well as musicians Paloma Faith, Annie Lennox, and Massive Attack.
"You can't call it 'intolerable' and keep sending arms," read the letter to Labour leader Starmer organized by Choose Love, a UK-based humanitarian aid and refugee advocacy charity.
Signatories urged the UK to ensure "full humanitarian access across Gaza," broker an "immediate and permanent ceasefire," and "immediately suspend" all arms sales to Israel.
"The children of Gaza cannot wait another minute. Prime Minister, what will you choose? Complicity in war crimes, or the courage to act?" the letter continued.
UK sees growing calls for action against Israel's atrocities
Earlier this month, Starmer slammed Israel's "egregious" renewed military attacks on Gaza and promised to take "further concrete actions" if it did not stop – without detailing what the actions could be.
Last September, the UK government suspended 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, saying there was a "clear risk" they could be used to breach humanitarian law.
Global outrage has grown after Israel ended a ceasefire in March and stepped up its assault on Gaza this month, killing thousands of people in a span of two months, according to the territory's health ministry.
The humanitarian situation has also sparked alarm and fears of mass starvation after a two-month blockade on aid has left thousands of people in imminent peril.
Over 800 UK lawyers, including Supreme Court justices, and some 380 British and Irish writers warned of Israel committing a genocide in Gaza in open letters this week.
Israel has killed at least 54,084 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, and displaced nearly the entire population while ravaging the besieged strip.
Cover photo: Collage: Thomas Krych / POOL / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP