Dua Lipa joins hundreds of British celebs in urging UK to end arms sales to Israel

London, UK - Pop star Dua Lipa joined some 300 UK celebrities in signing an open letter Thursday urging Britain to halt arms sales to Israel , after similar pleas from lawyers and writers.

Dua Lipa (r.) is among some 300 UK celebrities urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take action to stop Israel's atrocities in Gaza. © Collage: Thomas Krych / POOL / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Actors, musicians, activists, and other public figures wrote the letter calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to "end the UK's complicity in the horrors in Gaza."

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa has been vocal about the war on Gaza and last year denounced Israel's assault as a genocide.

Other signatories to the letter include actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, and Riz Ahmed, as well as musicians Paloma Faith, Annie Lennox, and Massive Attack.

"You can't call it 'intolerable' and keep sending arms," read the letter to Labour leader Starmer organized by Choose Love, a UK-based humanitarian aid and refugee advocacy charity.

Signatories urged the UK to ensure "full humanitarian access across Gaza," broker an "immediate and permanent ceasefire," and "immediately suspend" all arms sales to Israel.

"The children of Gaza cannot wait another minute. Prime Minister, what will you choose? Complicity in war crimes, or the courage to act?" the letter continued.