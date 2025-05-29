Dua Lipa joins hundreds of British celebs in urging UK to end arms sales to Israel

Dua Lipa joined some 300 UK celebrities in signing an open letter Thursday urging Britain to halt arms sales to Israel amid the atrocities in Palestine.

London, UK - Pop star Dua Lipa joined some 300 UK celebrities in signing an open letter Thursday urging Britain to halt arms sales to Israel, after similar pleas from lawyers and writers.

Dua Lipa (r.) is among some 300 UK celebrities urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take action to stop Israel's atrocities in Gaza.
Dua Lipa (r.) is among some 300 UK celebrities urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take action to stop Israel's atrocities in Gaza.  © Collage: Thomas Krych / POOL / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Actors, musicians, activists, and other public figures wrote the letter calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to "end the UK's complicity in the horrors in Gaza."

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa has been vocal about the war on Gaza and last year denounced Israel's assault as a genocide.

Other signatories to the letter include actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, and Riz Ahmed, as well as musicians Paloma Faith, Annie Lennox, and Massive Attack.

King Charles slams Trump's "51st state" threats in Canadian parliament address
Royals King Charles slams Trump's "51st state" threats in Canadian parliament address

"You can't call it 'intolerable' and keep sending arms," read the letter to Labour leader Starmer organized by Choose Love, a UK-based humanitarian aid and refugee advocacy charity.

Signatories urged the UK to ensure "full humanitarian access across Gaza," broker an "immediate and permanent ceasefire," and "immediately suspend" all arms sales to Israel.

"The children of Gaza cannot wait another minute. Prime Minister, what will you choose? Complicity in war crimes, or the courage to act?" the letter continued.

UK sees growing calls for action against Israel's atrocities

An injured child cries while receiving medical care at the Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, following an Israeli strike, on May 29, 2025.
An injured child cries while receiving medical care at the Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, following an Israeli strike, on May 29, 2025.  © Eyad BABA / AFP

Earlier this month, Starmer slammed Israel's "egregious" renewed military attacks on Gaza and promised to take "further concrete actions" if it did not stop – without detailing what the actions could be.

Last September, the UK government suspended 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, saying there was a "clear risk" they could be used to breach humanitarian law.

Global outrage has grown after Israel ended a ceasefire in March and stepped up its assault on Gaza this month, killing thousands of people in a span of two months, according to the territory's health ministry.

Elon Musk: Musk trashes Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" as rift with administration widens
Elon Musk Musk trashes Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" as rift with administration widens

The humanitarian situation has also sparked alarm and fears of mass starvation after a two-month blockade on aid has left thousands of people in imminent peril.

Over 800 UK lawyers, including Supreme Court justices, and some 380 British and Irish writers warned of Israel committing a genocide in Gaza in open letters this week.

Israel has killed at least 54,084 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, and displaced nearly the entire population while ravaging the besieged strip.

Cover photo: Collage: Thomas Krych / POOL / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Celebrities: