Is Olivia Dunne about to serve an "extreme power move"?

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne's next power move coming by way of a new hair color?

Olivia Dunne's blonde hair may be changing soon after a viral TikTok video had fans buzzing over a new darker look.
Aside from being one of the most popular Sports Illustrated swimsuit models this year, Livvy is known for one other spectacular: her blonde locks.

But after posting a viral TikTok video on Monday, it looks like that could possibly change.

According to the LSU gymnast, AI can pick out the best hair color for you. In the clip, she used AI to reveal the hair color that suits her best, and the results were a far cry from her usual blonde.

The new look? A stunning brunette that fans buzzed with excitement over!

"Dark hair would be an extreme power move," one fan wrote.

"Light brown would suit u so well," another agreed.

Olivia Dunne gears up for her final gymnastics season at LSU

When the NCAA gymnastics season comes to a close at the end of this year, Livvy will say farewell to her competitive leotards for good.

She recently revealed to fans that she will to dedicate her final season in gymnastics to her younger self, who fell in love with the sport that gave her endless opportunities!

Dunne is set to open up the year on with LSU against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.

