Will Olivia Dunne pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit again?

Puerto Rico - Wonder what Olivia Dunne thinks about Sports Illustrated Swim?

Olivia Dunne, the LSU All-American gymnast, openly shared her feelings about Sports Illustrated Swim in a candid Instagram message. © ALBERTO TAMARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The LSU gymnast became part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family earlier this year when she made a splash in its 2023 issue.

As a beloved figure in college sports, Dunne has garnered widespread attention on social media and amassed millions of followers, thanks in part to her status as a TikTok sensation.

So can fans anticipate Livvy's return to the issue in 2024?

The possibility emerged on Monday as the 20-year-old expressed her feelings about the magazine and her time as a model.

After Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted an Instagram reel of Dunne's shoot, she responded, "love y'all [hearts emoji]."

Livvy also reshared the viral reel to her own Instagram story, further affirming her love for SI Swim with the message, "Love you."

Could this mean a round two is in the works?