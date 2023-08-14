Will Olivia Dunne pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit again?
Puerto Rico - Wonder what Olivia Dunne thinks about Sports Illustrated Swim?
The LSU gymnast became part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family earlier this year when she made a splash in its 2023 issue.
As a beloved figure in college sports, Dunne has garnered widespread attention on social media and amassed millions of followers, thanks in part to her status as a TikTok sensation.
So can fans anticipate Livvy's return to the issue in 2024?
The possibility emerged on Monday as the 20-year-old expressed her feelings about the magazine and her time as a model.
After Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted an Instagram reel of Dunne's shoot, she responded, "love y'all [hearts emoji]."
Livvy also reshared the viral reel to her own Instagram story, further affirming her love for SI Swim with the message, "Love you."
Could this mean a round two is in the works?
Is Olivia Dunne in a secret relationship?
Apart from making waves on social media, Dunne is capturing attention for an entirely different reason: a possible new love interest!
Fans believe Dunne is romantically linked with Paul Skenes, a former LSU Tigers pitcher who was selected as the top overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's MLB Draft.
As Skenes starts his MLB career in the minors in Florida, Dunne's social media posts from the same location pointed to a potential romantic connection between the two.
Cover photo: ALBERTO TAMARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP