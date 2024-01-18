Is Olivia Dunne LSU hoops' secret weapon?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After LSU hoops big loss to Auburn Sunday night, Olivia Dunne appears to be training to come in and save the day.
Olivia Dunne isn't just an LSU gymnastics All-American, according to her Instagram. She's an upcoming hoops star!
In a viral Instagram Reel that saw over 2 million views, Livvy put her b-ball skills to test on the hardwood, impressing more than just her teammates.
While she did hit an air ball, Dunne shot a smooth lay-up, swished a deep shot, and flaunted impressive double-dribbling skills with two basketballs simultaneously!
Fans in the comments of the viral clip all hilariously said the same thing: basketball is her future.
"WNBA NEEDS U," fellow influencer Baby Gronk said.
"Ballerrrr," another added.
"thought this was caitlin clark for a sec," another joked.
With LSU hoops back on the court on Thursday night against Alabama, fans can expect Olivia Dunne cheering for her Tigers for a big dub!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne