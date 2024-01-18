Is Olivia Dunne LSU hoops' secret weapon?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After LSU hoops big loss to Auburn Sunday night, Olivia Dunne appears to be training to come in and save the day.

LSU All-American gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her basketball skills in a viral Instagram Reel. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Olivia Dunne isn't just an LSU gymnastics All-American, according to her Instagram. She's an upcoming hoops star!

In a viral Instagram Reel that saw over 2 million views, Livvy put her b-ball skills to test on the hardwood, impressing more than just her teammates.

While she did hit an air ball, Dunne shot a smooth lay-up, swished a deep shot, and flaunted impressive double-dribbling skills with two basketballs simultaneously!

Fans in the comments of the viral clip all hilariously said the same thing: basketball is her future.

"WNBA NEEDS U," fellow influencer Baby Gronk said.

"Ballerrrr," another added.

"thought this was caitlin clark for a sec," another joked.